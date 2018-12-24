Hundreds evacuated from Sydney apartment block over fears it might collapse

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from an apartment block in Sydney, amid structural fears.

Police and fire services in New South Wales have reported that over 100 people have been evacuated from the newly opened 33-storey building.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that residents have been evacuated after loud "cracking noises" were heard coming from the building.

A number of other buildings in the vicinity have also been evacuated.

Concerns were raised, it says, at around 2.45pm local time over the building, which is located near to Australia Avenue.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales reported that an emergency services operation was underway "following concerns about structural integrity of a 30-storey residential building".

Exclusion zones are in place, it said, while it is on scene with specialist equipment designed to monitor the building for any more movement.

"It’s not going to be done in minutes, hopefully it doesn’t take much longer than hours," said Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman Greg Wright.

