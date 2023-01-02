| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Four people die after two helicopters collide over beach in Australia

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all passengers in the crashed helicopter.

Courtney Walsh

Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer.

One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector, said at a news conference.

Most Watched

Privacy