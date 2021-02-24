Five remanded in custody in connection with murder of Irish teen Cian English in Australia

Cian English died on May 23, 2020, when falling four storeys while trying to flee an alleged armed robbery.

Five people have been remanded in custody charged with the murder of 19-year-old Carlow native Cian English on May 23 last year.

The three men and two teen girls will be held in custody until a date for their trial is set, in connection with the incident that took place south of Brisbane in Surfers Paradise Beach.

Cian fell four stories to his death from an apartment balcony after attempting to flee from the accused who allegedly tried to rob him at knifepoint.

Cian’s ashes were buried in his native Carlow last June. His family had relocated to Brisbane ten years ago.

The five people accused are Jason Ryan Knowles (22), Hayden Paul Kratzmann (20) and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (18) along with two girls that have not been named due to being under the age of 18.

The accused are charged with murder, robbery, torture and deprivation of liberty.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of Queensland Police last year told 9 News in Australia that video obtained from the phones of some of the accused “showed there was no remorse”.

Cian and a friend of his joined the accused in the belief they were joining a house party and were “viciously assaulted” according to police.

"We've got a 19-year-old male who has died tragically and we've got people that don't seem to care,” Det. Inspector Smith said.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found four people all in “varying degrees of consciousness” due to overdosing on prescription medication.

The three males will appear before the courts once again on March 23 in connection with the incident.

Online Editors