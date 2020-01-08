Bolstered by cooler weather and desperately needed rain, exhausted firefighters in Australia raced to shore up defences against deadly wildfires before the blazes flare again within days when scorching temperatures are expected to return.

Bolstered by cooler weather and desperately needed rain, exhausted firefighters in Australia raced to shore up defences against deadly wildfires before the blazes flare again within days when scorching temperatures are expected to return.

Firefighters get brief respite but temperatures set to rise again

The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge yesterday, when the Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching A$700m (€431m).

That estimate comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra A$2bn (€1.23bn) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars already promised.

The funding announcement came amid fierce criticism from many Australians who say Mr Morrison has been too slow to respond to the crisis. He has also faced a backlash for downplaying the need for his government to address climate change, which experts say helps supercharge the fires.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In