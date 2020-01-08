Exhausted firefighters in Australia get brief respite but temperatures set to rise again
Bolstered by cooler weather and desperately needed rain, exhausted firefighters in Australia raced to shore up defences against deadly wildfires before the blazes flare again within days when scorching temperatures are expected to return.
The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge yesterday, when the Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching A$700m (€431m).
That estimate comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra A$2bn (€1.23bn) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars already promised.
The funding announcement came amid fierce criticism from many Australians who say Mr Morrison has been too slow to respond to the crisis. He has also faced a backlash for downplaying the need for his government to address climate change, which experts say helps supercharge the fires.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The blazes, fuelled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia's annual wildfire season. So far, the blazes have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.
Three people in New South Wales who were reported missing early yesterday were later found, police said.
Across New South Wales, 130 fires were still burning yesterday, around 50 of which were uncontrolled.
The cooler, rainier weather was providing thousands of weary firefighters a "psychological and emotional" reprieve as they scrambled to strengthen containment lines around fires before temperatures rise again, said the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires
- 'I'm in no rush to go home - I'm happy at Racing'
- Damage bill soars as Australian firefighters prepare for more scorching conditions
- Australia promises billions more to rebuild after fires
- Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to deal with wildfires
- 'We have tragically lost people, towns, beautiful old buildings, how can you replace that' - Belfast volunteer in Australia