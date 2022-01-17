Djokovic treated ‘like a mass murderer’, says Serbian president, as world No 1 deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic walks through Melbourne Airport on his way to board a flight out of Australia. Photo: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia yesterday, as the president of Serbia said the tennis star had been treated like a “mass murderer” over his refusal to be vaccinated.

The world No 1 left Melbourne on a flight for Dubai after a court upheld the immigration minister’s decision to cancel his visa for a second time.

It was the end of a 10-day saga that soured relations between Australia and Serbia and hit Djokovic’s hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, a day before he was due on court.

Djokovic (34) said that while he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision, he would go quietly and accede to his deportation.

He said: “I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love.”

But the departure of Emirates flight EK409 from Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport did little to quell the rancorous debate over the rights and wrongs of his treatment since he arrived last week to play in the Australian Open.

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s outspoken president, said Australia had “tortured and tormented” Djokovic and treated him “like a mass murderer”.

“He came to Australia with a medical exemption proposal and then you were mistreating him for 10 days.

“Why did you do it? Doing a witch hunt against him? This is something that no one can understand,” the president told the BBC.

The Australian government said the fact Djokovic was not vaccinated could imperil the country’s “social cohesion” and serve as a rallying point for anti-vaxxer activists.

Welcoming the court’s verdict, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said: “Australia’s border protection policies [are] fundamental to safeguarding Australia’s social cohesion.”

Stephen Lloyd, a government lawyer, said the fact Djokovic was not vaccinated two years into the pandemic and had failed to isolate while he was Covid-19 positive last month was evidence of his anti-vaccine views.

“Rightly or wrongly, he is perceived to endorse an anti-vaccination view and his presence here is seen to contribute to that,” Mr Lloyd said.

Djokovic’s legal team argued that the government did not even know their client’s view on vaccination and had relied on a BBC article in which he was quoted on the subject before Covid-19 vaccines had been invented. He had never argued for others not to be vaccinated, said Nick Wood, his lawyer.

Nor, he added, was there any evidence about “the option the minister did not pursue, which is simply letting my client play tennis for two weeks”.

Deportation orders usually come with a three-year ban on entering Australia, imperilling the star’s ambition to win the Australian Open a tenth time.

Australians have endured some of the most prolonged lockdowns in the world and many people felt Djokovic was using his status to unfairly claim an exception.

But not everyone in Australia agreed with the deportation. Kevin Rudd, a former prime minister and a political opponent of Scott Morrison, the current premier, said the whole mess could have been averted.

“The end of a week-long political circus – all avoidable had Morrison not issued Djokovic a visa in the first place.”

