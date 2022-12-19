| 13.4°C Dublin

Dingo attacks 5-year-old playing on beach in Queensland

A dingo Photo: AP Photo/File Expand

A dingo Photo: AP Photo/File

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A five-year-old boy is in hospital with multiple injuries after being mauled by a dingo at a remote campsite in Queensland.

The child was at Ocean Lake campground on K'gari island (formerly known as Fraser Island) when the canine lunged and began attacking him. The boy was bitten on his arm, head and buttocks on Sunday afternoon.

