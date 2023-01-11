| 5.5°C Dublin

Controversial Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was acquitted of child sex abuse, dead at 81

Cardinal George Pell arrives for a hearing at an Australian court in Melbourne, Australia, March 5, 2018 Photo: AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File Expand

Philip Pullella and Sonali Paul

Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations, died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his private secretary said.

Fr. Joseph Hamilton told Reuters Pell died in a Rome hospital on Tuesday night. Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne said Pell died from heart complications after hip surgery.

