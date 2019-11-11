'Catastrophic' danger alert as huge bushfires head for Sydney

Australia has issued a "catastrophic" fire warning across Sydney, the country's largest city, as firefighters battle a rapidly worsening bushfire crisis.

Wildfires have killed three people and destroyed more than 150 homes since Friday.

There were still more than 80 fires burning across New South Wales yesterday, despite the efforts of more than 1,300 firefighters and 70 planes.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) said Greater Sydney, the Hunter, Blue Mountains and Central Coast should brace for "catastrophic" conditions in the coming days.

It is the first time Greater Sydney has received this level of warning since the ratings system was introduced a decade ago. The RFS said "large areas" of New South Wales were "expected to see severe or extreme fire danger".

"We are entering an extremely dangerous period of fire danger across NSW, because of the large amount of fires already burning, and increased danger ratings. Know the fire danger and what you will do, especially if you're in an area of catastrophic fire danger," it said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited devastated communities yesterday.

"People are under a lot of pressure," Mr Morrison told reporters at an evacuation centre in Taree. "The level of optimism, despite the circumstances, is quite inspiring."

Mr Morrison, whose government has downplayed climate change, was heckled about the issue at a fire command centre in nearby Wauchope.

"Climate change is real, can't you see?" a man yelled before he was escorted out.

In Queensland, where a state of emergency has been declared, more than 1,200 firefighters were battling more than 50 blazes yesterday.

"Queensland does not usually have a fire season like this year and last year," said state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

