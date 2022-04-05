Boy rushed to hospital with head injury after ’falling from theme park ride’ at Movie World in Australia

A boy has been rushed to hospital after falling from a ride at a theme park in Australia.

Emergency services were called to the Looney Tunes Carousel at Movie World in Queensland following reports of the accident at 1pm.

The young child – believed to be below the age of 13 – was reportedly taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering cuts to his head. He is said to be in stable condition.

A spokesperson from Village Roadshow Theme Parks told MailOnline: “This afternoon an ambulance was called to Movie World to attend to a guest following an incident on the carousel ride.

“The guest received a laceration to his head and was attended to by Movie World’s Nurse before being taken to hospital in a stable condition. Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We pride ourselves on our standards of care and quality and an investigation is being conducted as a matter of priority into the exact cause of the incident.

“In an abundance of caution the ride has been closed while we understand how the incident occurred.

“The safety and wellbeing of guests and team members is our top priority at Village Roadshow Theme Parks and we are committed to providing guests with a fun and safe environment.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said his thoughts were with the injured boy and his family.

“Work safety officers and police will manage the incident and council will make no further comment,”

Village Roadshow Theme Parks have been contacted for comment.

© Evening Standard