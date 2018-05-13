News Australasia

Sunday 13 May 2018

Bomb attacks hit three churches in Indonesia

Police stand guard near the site of a blast at the Pentecost Church Central Surabaya (GPPS), in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia May 13, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Moch Asim / via REUTERS
A police officer stands guard near the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Multiple attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing a number of people and wounding dozens, police said. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
Smoke billows from burning debris at a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia May 13, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. Eris Riswandi/via REUTERS
Three attacks, including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer, targeted three churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya on Sunday.

At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded, police and media reported.

Firefighters are seen at the site of a blast at the Pentecost Church Central Surabaya (GPPS), in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia May 13, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Moch Asim / via REUTERS
The first attack at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic church killed two people, including the suspected bomber, and wounded 11, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told TVOne network.

It was followed by a second explosion in a different church that killed another person. Two were rushed to hospital.

Three more people were wounded in a third attack, Mangera said.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention centre near Jakarta that left five dead and five injured. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Smoke billows from burning debris at a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia May 13, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. Eris Riswandi/via REUTERS
Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

A police officer stands guard near the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Multiple attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing a number of people and wounding dozens, police said. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
