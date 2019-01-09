News Australasia

Wednesday 9 January 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffers bizarre Photoshop fail

A combination of handout photographs supplied by the Australian Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet shows a doctored version of a portrait of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his family that was displayed on his website (top), and an undated original portrait that later replaced the doctored version Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet/Handout via REUTERS
A combination of handout photographs supplied by the Australian Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet shows a doctored version of a portrait of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his family that was displayed on his website (top), and an undated original portrait that later replaced the doctored version Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet/Handout via REUTERS
Kathy Armstrong

Kathy Armstrong

THE Australian Prime Minister is at the centre of a Photoshop fail after he was inadvertently left with two left feet.

A photo of Scott Morrison and his family has gone viral after social media users spotted that his feet looked doctored in the snap.

The image, which was posted on Mr Morrison's official website, shows him smiling alongside his family and their dog but a pair of white shoes have been Photoshopped over his own and both appear to be for left feet, sparking a huge online reaction.

Mr Morrison's spokesman said that he did not authorise the photoshop.

"The photo was doctored by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet without the knowledge of, or authorisation by, the PM or the PM’s office," he said in a statement.

Mr Morrison seemed to take #shoegate in his stride as he said that it was actually the result of his own fashion faux-pas.

The Liberal Party representative shared a photo of his own K Swiss runners on Twitter this morning.

He said: "Message to my department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!"

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News