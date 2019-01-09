Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffers bizarre Photoshop fail

THE Australian Prime Minister is at the centre of a Photoshop fail after he was inadvertently left with two left feet.

A photo of Scott Morrison and his family has gone viral after social media users spotted that his feet looked doctored in the snap.

The image, which was posted on Mr Morrison's official website, shows him smiling alongside his family and their dog but a pair of white shoes have been Photoshopped over his own and both appear to be for left feet, sparking a huge online reaction.

RT schnozzman: Yo did I do this right?#Shoegate pic.twitter.com/555hbcaIfb — REAL ANDREW LANDERYOU HOURS (@LanderyouAndrew) January 8, 2019

And here is what my staff came up with today ... Hey @scottmorrisonmp If you want to photoshop in some new shoes, at least make it worth the effort! pic.twitter.com/bPZT6BYbNe — Fiona Patten MP (@FionaPattenMLC) January 9, 2019

Mr Morrison's spokesman said that he did not authorise the photoshop.

"The photo was doctored by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet without the knowledge of, or authorisation by, the PM or the PM’s office," he said in a statement.

Mr Morrison seemed to take #shoegate in his stride as he said that it was actually the result of his own fashion faux-pas.

The Liberal Party representative shared a photo of his own K Swiss runners on Twitter this morning.

He said: "Message to my department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!"

Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 8, 2019

