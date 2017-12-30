Australian Navy seize hashish and heroin worth €270m

The three-day operation, carried out by the crew of the HMAS Warramunga, saw three suspect vessels intercepted and examined.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Commanding Officer of HMAS Warramunga Dugald Clelland said the Navy "were able to employ our helicopter and boarding crews to locate and board three suspect vessels".

"A thorough search by the boarding parties uncovered a large quantity of hashish and heroin intended for distribution around the world," Commander Clelland said.