News Australasia

Sunday 31 December 2017

Australian Navy seize hashish and heroin worth €270m

This handout taken on December 28, 2017 and released by the Australian Department of Defence on December 30, 2017 shows leading Seaman Clearance Diver Luke Woodcroft from the HMAS Warramunga numbering parcels of seized narcotics on the deck of a trafficking vessel at sea.
This handout taken on December 28, 2017 and released by the Australian Department of Defence on December 30, 2017 shows leading Seaman Clearance Diver Luke Woodcroft from the HMAS Warramunga numbering parcels of seized narcotics on the deck of a trafficking vessel at sea. "AFP PHOTO / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / TOM GIBSON
This handout taken on December 28, 2017 and released by the Australian Department of Defence on December 30, 2017 shows executive officer of the HMAS Warramunga, Lieutenant Commander Warren Bechly, counting bags of narcotics seized by his ship during an operation in the Arabian Sea in the Middle East. AFP PHOTO / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / TOM GIBSON
This handout taken on December 28, 2017 and released by the Australian Department of Defence on December 30, 2017 shows leading Seaman Naval Police Coxswain Jamie Janes (C) numbering narcotic parcels seized by the HMAS Warramunga during operations at sea in the Middle East. AFP PHOTO / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / TOM GIBSON
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Australian Navy has announced it has seized almost eight tonnes of hashish and 69kgs of heroin in the Arabian Sea, a haul with an estimated value of $415m AUS (€270m).

The three-day operation, carried out by the crew of the HMAS Warramunga, saw three suspect vessels intercepted and examined.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Commanding Officer of HMAS Warramunga Dugald Clelland said the Navy "were able to employ our helicopter and boarding crews to locate and board three suspect vessels".

"A thorough search by the boarding parties uncovered a large quantity of hashish and heroin intended for distribution around the world," Commander Clelland said.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News