Australian police said on Tuesday they had found a second person who had been missing in the country's remote outback for weeks, saying he survived soaring temperatures by drinking water meant for livestock.

Australian police said on Tuesday they had found a second person who had been missing in the country's remote outback for weeks, saying he survived soaring temperatures by drinking water meant for livestock.

Australian man survives two weeks in outback after drinking water meant for cattle

Police said Phu Tran, 40, was found by a local farmer at a cattle station near Alice Springs, two weeks after he and two friends went hiking.

"He's in a good condition. He was slightly disoriented ... but other than that he was in good condition," Superintendent Pauline Vicary told reporters in Alice Springs.

Tran was found three days after his friend Tamra McBeath-Riley was found about 1.5 km (0.9 miles) from the car they had been travelling in through Australia's remote north.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In