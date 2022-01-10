Australian government warns Djokovic no foreigner has right to enter

A police officer stands guard during a pro-refugee protest in front of the Park Hotel, where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be staying in Melbourne. Photo: Loren Elliott/Reuters

The Australian government has hit back hard at tennis star Novak Djokovic’s claim he was assured entry with a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccine requirements, pointing out in court papers filed yesterday that no foreigner has a guaranteed right to enter the country.

“There is no such thing as an assurance of entry by a non-citizen into Australia. Rather, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for refusal or cancellation of a visa,” the government said in a filing ahead of this morning’s court hearing on the case.

Djokovic, the world number one, is hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne next Monday . But instead of training, the Serbian player has been confined in a hotel used for asylum seekers and is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after arrival at Melbourne Airport last Thursday.

Djokovic, a vocal opponent of Covid vaccine mandates, said in a filing to the court on Saturday that he had been granted an exemption from vaccination due to having had the virus in December.

His lawyers said he had the necessary permissions to enter Australia, including an assessment from the Department of Home Affairs that responses on his travel declaration form indicated he met the conditions for quarantine-free arrival. The government disputed this.

It said the department’s email was not an assurance “that his so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”, and his responses could be questioned and verified on his arrival.

The government also challenged Djokovic’s claim for a medical exemption on the basis he had contracted Covid in mid-December and recovered two weeks later.

“There is no suggestion that the applicant had “acute major medical illness” in December 2021. All he has said is that he tested positive for Covid-19. This is not the same,” the filing said.

Photographs published on social media showed him appearing at functions in Serbia on dates soon after that positive test.

It was not clear whether Djokovic (34), a nine-times winner of the Australian Open, knew of his result at the time of the events shown in the pictures.