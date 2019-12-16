Australian firefighters accidentally spread massive wildfire ahead of heatwave that's expected to break records

A BACKBURNING operation intended to contain a massive wildfire in eastern Australia sparked out of control, damaging buildings and cutting off major roads, authorities said, as the country heads into another heatwave that may topple temperature records.

The accident occurred about 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Sydney, where firefighters were trying to stop a blaze of some 378,000 hectares (934,000 acres) reaching communities by employing pre-emptive controlled burning.

"We saw a dramatic shift in conditions, a flare-up of fire, some extraordinary behaviour of that fire, and that fire has spread," New South Wales state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday.

Dozens of buildings were destroyed in the area, Fitzsimmons added, although he did not give an exact figure. There were no new reports of casualties on Monday.

