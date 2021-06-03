Australian farmer almost dies from mice plague after contracting rodent-borne disease

As some rural communities in the Australian state of New South Wales face the worst plague of mice in decades, people are becoming sick from the rodents.

Farmer Darrell Jordison almost died after contracting a rodent-borne disease called lycentia chriomeningitis, also known as LCM.

It’s the first time the disease had been recorded in Australia. It’s very rare but it kills one in ten sufferers.

The grandfather was battling the mice plague on his farm for over six months and was faced with the huge financial burden of buying large-scale poison and destroying crops and hay.

Then in February, he became very ill after suffering pains in his neck, dizzy spells, headaches and sensitivity to light.

He was rushed to hospital after his wife called an ambulance and he spent a week drifting in and out of consciousness.

The farmer was told by doctors if his wife hadn’t have called the ambulance when she did he would be dead.

"I was told just picking up a bale of hay and having some urine on the string and not washing my hands - it's that simple to get it,” Mr Jordison told 9 Now Australia.

"I never thought at the time, I'm going to die here but I kept thinking 'gee, I hope I never get this sick again’.

"I'm just extremely lucky."

Although it is the first time this rodent-borne disease has been diagnosed in Australia, many people are attending hospitals with mice bites.

In the small town of Gilgandra, supermarkets are storing food in sealed containers and at least three patients in the local hospital have been bitten by the mice, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

"At night... the ground is just moving with thousands and thousands of mice just running around," farmer Ron Mckay told the broadcaster.

"You can imagine that every time you open a cupboard, every time you go to your pantry, there are mice present," said Steve Henry, a rodent expert.

"And they're eating into your food containers, they're fouling your clean linen in your linen cupboard, they're running across your bed at night."