Monday 16 September 2019

Australian cyclist dies while trying to escape swooping magpie

Australian Magpie

A cyclist has died after swerving to avoid a magpie in Australia, police said.

New South Wales Police said the 76-year-old man was attempting to avoid the swooping bird on Sunday morning in Woonona, 35 miles south of Sydney.

He crashed into a fence post and suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers from Wollongong Police District are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

August to September is known as "swooping season" in Australia where magpies are known to attack people.

