Australian bushfires: Thousands trapped on beaches as wildfires rage

Government officials called for Australian military support and assistance from US and Canadian fire crews as authorities confirmed two people had died overnight, taking to 11 the total deaths in wildfires since the beginning of October.

The huge bushfires have destroyed more than 10 million acres, with new blazes sparked into life almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions in bushland left tinder dry after a three-year drought.

Fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the south-eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns and snapping their power, mobile and internet links.

"This is absolutely one of the worst fire seasons we've seen," Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service, told a briefing in Sydney yesterday evening.

"It's going to be a very long, difficult, dangerous night still ahead. It's going to be another difficult day again tomorrow."

Authorities said the main firefront was moving up the coast and warned those in its path to seek shelter close to the beach.

About 4,000 people in the town of Mallacoota in Victoria headed to the waterfront after the main road was cut off.

Those who could not make it there scrambled for shelter in a gymnasium and other public buildings, as emergency sirens wailed.

Some of those trapped in the town posted images of blood-red, smoke-filled skies on social media. One beachfront photograph showed people lying shoulder-to-shoulder on the sand, some wearing gas masks.

It looked "a lot like Armageddon", said David Jeffrey, the owner of the Wave Oasis guesthouse, adding: "It's terrifying."

Fisherman Steve Casement said he had lost his house in Mallacoota to the fires.

"We are stuck here now," he said. "Everyone is pretty shocked at the moment, most of my mates are in the same position. Right now, I am on a trailer watching the town burn down, listening to gas bottles explode at some poor bugger's home and seeing smoke all around me."

Late yesterday, Mallacoota was saved by changes of wind direction, but authorities said "numerous" homes were lost.

Residents returning home were urged to boil tap water before drinking it. Forest Fire Management Victoria said the wildfires had put heavy demands on tap water that is affecting the supply of water.

Stranded residents and holidaymakers were reported to be sleeping in cars on New Year's Eve, while gas stations and surf clubs transformed into evacuation areas.

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews had earlier announced plans to evacuate the people trapped by sea. There were grave fears for four missing people. "We can't confirm their whereabouts," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Authorities said that by late afternoon the worst danger had passed.

Several hundreds of kilometres north, the Jervis Bay tourist spot, famed for having the whitest sand beach in the world, was shrouded in darkness in the afternoon as massive fires burned, with conditions expected to worsen.

The blazes were also generating their own weather patterns, with erratic winds, dry lightning and a significantly faster spread in different direction, fire authorities said.

Ellie Morello took refuge at a beachside motel with her mother, some neighbours, friends and pets as fires approached Batemans Bay, a town on the New South Wales coast.

"My throat's hurting from the smoke," she said. "Burnt leaves and sparks were falling on me like rain."

Another small fire was closing in behind her as she spoke.

"Helicopters are flying right overhead and dropping ocean waters a couple of hundred metres from where I am. But we have nowhere to go so we are still here."

Ms Morello and others said they had run out of food and were unable to replenish supplies as shops had shut.

James Findlay, a Melbourne-based broadcaster, said his parents' home in the town was gutted after palm trees on the lawn caught fire. The couple were on holiday in New Zealand.

"There were a lot of family heirlooms in there," he said. "A lot of priceless memories."

The fires have spread across four states, with fronts stretching hundreds of kilometres in some cases, affecting many towns and rural areas.

The two people who died overnight were believed to have been a father and son protecting their property near the town of Cobargo in New South Wales, police said, with a third missing, feared dead. Meanwhile, in Victoria, four more were unaccounted for.

The wildfire crisis has reignited debate about whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government has taken enough action on climate change.

Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.

Mr Morrison, whom critics have deemed a climate change sceptic, conceded earlier this month that "climate change along with many other factors" has contributed to the wildfires.

The prime minister took criticism for going on a family holiday to Hawaii in December during the crisis. He eventually cut his trip short and publicly apologised.

Mr Morrison posted a video address expressing sympathy over the death on Monday of volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul (28), who died when what was described as "a fire tornado" flipped his truck off the ground while he attended a blaze near Albury, in southern New South Wales.

"As 2019 draws to a close, the devastating impact of these terrible bushfires continues," Mr Morrison said.

