Thursday 21 March 2019

Australia moving 2,000 people from powerful cyclone’s path

Cyclone Trevor is expected to bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge.

Cyclone Trevor moves over the Northern Territory (Bureau of Meteorology/AAP Image/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Australia is evacuating about 2,000 people from part of northern Australia ahead of a powerful cyclone expected to hit on Saturday.

Evacuees were being moved by air and road on Thursday from remote, mostly indigenous communities on the Northern Territory’s east coast to the territory’s capital, Darwin.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Trevor, with winds gusting up to 160 miles an hour, was expected to bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said a state of emergency had been declared in part of the west coast of the Gulf of Carpentaria, where Trevor is expected to make landfall.

The news comes after a cyclone in southern Africa left a trail of destruction and a death toll expected to reach 1,000.

