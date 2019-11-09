At least three dead, 'more bad news expected' as New South Wales hit by 'apocalyptic' fires

At least three people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia's drought-stricken east coast.

The Australian state of New South Wales was in the grip of an unprecedented bushfire crisis last night, with almost 50 fires still raging out of control despite the efforts of 1,200 firefighters and 70 firefighting planes.

Officials also said more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

Firefighters found a body on Saturday in a burned car near Glen Innes, about 570 kilometres north of Sydney, he said.

A woman who was found on Friday unconscious and with serious burns near Glen Innes had died in hospital, he said.

Another seven people have been reported missing in the vicinity of the same fire.

The fires cast an ominous orange glow over large areas of eastern New South Wales, (NSW) with locals describing the scene as "apocalyptic".

At one point during the day there were more than 90 fires burning in the state with 57 out of control and 17 considered "emergency level". There were also two emergency level fires in southern Queensland.

Both states have been plagued by severe drought, and while some parts of New South Wales had rain last weekend, it was not widespread enough to mitigate the damage done by months of historically poor rainfall, making this fire season more dangerous than usual.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner, said almost 1,200 firefighters and 70 aircraft had been deployed "to save as many people as possible", with around 92,000 people affected. It described the situation as "uncharted territory".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones.

The annual Australian fire season which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

Additional reporting: PA

