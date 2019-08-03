At least least seven people have died and 31 others were rescued when three ferries capsized separately between two central Philippines island provinces during bad weather.

At least seven dead after three ferry boats capsize in the Philippines

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said it is not immediately clear if passengers or crew are still missing after the inter-island ferries either turned over or sank in rough seas and heavy rain on Saturday between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces.

Local TV footage shows a rescuer carrying a child from a motor boat to an ambulance in an Iloilo pier, where frantic relatives waited.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains and thunderstorms amid a brewing storm about 544 miles off the country's eastern coast.

School classes and work have been suspended amid heavy rains and flooding in the capital, Manila.

PA Media