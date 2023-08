Ousted Myanmar leader transferred from jail to house arrest last week

Myanmar workers hold a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during a march in Bangkok more than two years after the military coup. Photo: Peerapon Boonyakiat, SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Myanmar’s military junta has partially pardoned Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted civilian leader, after detaining her more than two years ago in a coup that plunged the country into turmoil.