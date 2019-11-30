News World News

Saturday 30 November 2019

Attacker sought after teenagers injured in Hague stabbing

Police have yet to establish a motive.

Dutch police at the scene of the stabbing (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

By Mike Corder, Associated Press

Dutch police are trying to trace an attacker who stabbed three teenagers on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

The victims, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were treated in hospital and released late on Friday. Police said they did not know one another.

The victims have spoken to detectives.

“We are using all our available means — visible and unseen — to find the suspect in this stabbing as soon as possible,” police said as they appealed for witnesses.

That included studying video footage from the area, where many surveillance cameras are located.

Forensic experts examine the scene (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

Dutch police say the motive for the stabbing in The Hague remains unknown. “We are keeping all scenarios open,” their statement said.

The stabbing occurred at around 7:45pm in an area busy with shoppers and close to the city’s most popular nightlife attractions.

Police cordoned off the area overnight as forensics experts combed the street for clues.

The street has since reopened.

