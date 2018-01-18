At least two dead in Netherlands as storm lashes Europe

Police in the eastern province of Overijssel said in a tweet that a 62-year-old man died after being hit in the face by a falling tree branch.

They say another 62-year-old man died in the eastern city of Enschede after a falling tree hit his car.

In the central town of Vuren, a 66-year-old man died after falling several metres. Police are investigating the cause, including whether the storm was to blame.