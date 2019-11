At least two people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia’s drought-stricken east coast.

At least two people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia’s drought-stricken east coast.

At least two dead and more than 150 homes destroyed as Australian wildfires rage

Officials also said more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

Around 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 70 fires across Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, with the most intense in the northeast where flames were fanned by strong winds, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Firefighters found a body on Saturday in a burned car near Glen Innes, about 570 kilometres north of Sydney, he said.

Smoke from fires in #NSW can be seen travelling over the Tasman sea. High to Very High fire danger for rest of today see https://t.co/IdujjSdV1I. For more visit https://t.co/Ss766eSCrL #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/Dm1Bb8zWHL — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 9, 2019

A woman who was found on Friday unconscious and with serious burns near Glen Innes had died in hospital, he said.

Another seven people have been reported missing in the vicinity of the same fire.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones.

The annual Australian fire season which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

PA Media