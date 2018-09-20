News World News

Thursday 20 September 2018

At least three killed in shooting in US state of Maryland

A hunt was ongoing for an ‘active shooter’ with federal agencies supporting local police.

Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Maryland (Jerry Jackson/AP)
By Eric Tucker

Three people have been killed in a shooting in the US state of Maryland in what authorities describe as an “active shooter” situation.

The official stressed that the number of three deaths is based on preliminary information.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting on Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims”.

Authorities respond to the shooting (Jerry Jackson/AP)

They warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with the situation.

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

Press Association

