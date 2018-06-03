One of Central America’s most active volcanoes has erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock, killing at least seven people and injuring 20.

One of Central America’s most active volcanoes has erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock, killing at least seven people and injuring 20.

At least seven killed by erupting volcano in Guatemala

Guatemala’s Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for “volcano of fire,” exploded shortly before noon local time and hours later lava began flowing down the side of the mountain.

Eddy Sanchez, director of the country’s seismology and volcanology institute, said the flows reached temperatures of about 700C (1,300F) City workers sweep volcanic ash brought by the Volcan del Fuego (Luis Soto/AP) Three bodies lay partially buried in ash-colored debris from the volcano, which lies about 27 miles from Guatemala City.

“Not everyone was able to get out. I think they ended up buried,” Consuelo Hernandez, a resident of the village of El Rodeo, told the newspaper Diario de Centroamerica. “Where we saw the lava fall, we ran to a hillside” to escape, she added.

#VolcánDeFuego En estos momentos ya no se reporta caída de ceniza en los municipios de Acatenango, San Andrés Itzapa, Chimaltenango, Patzicia, Saragoza, Patzún y Tecpán Guatemala.

Fuente: Aroldo Santelel, Delegado Departamental de la Secretaría Ejecutiva de la CONRED. pic.twitter.com/b2xCeox1E7 — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) June 3, 2018 Hundreds of rescue workers, including firefighters, police and soldiers worked to recover bodies from the still-smoking lava. National disaster coordinator Sergio Cabanas said seven people were confirmed dead and an unknown number were unaccounted for.

Among the fatalities were four people, including a disaster agency official, killed when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village, Mr Cabanas said. Two children were burned to death as they watched the volcano’s second eruption this year from a bridge, he added.

Another victim was found in the streets of El Rodeo by volunteer firefighters, but the person died in an ambulance.

Guatemala’s disaster agency said 3,100 people had evacuated nearby communities, and ash fall from the eruption was affecting an area with a population of about 1.7 million of the country’s 15 million or so people.

Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash (Santiago Billy/AP) Shelters were opened for those forced to flee. Ash was falling on the Guatemala City area as well as the departments of Sacatepequez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla, which are in south-central Guatemala around the volcano.

Streets and houses were covered in the colonial town of Antigua, a popular tourist destination. Aviation authorities closed the capital’s international airport because of the danger posed to planes by the ash.

The conical Volcan de Fuego reaches an altitude of 12,346 feet (3,763 meters) above sea level at its peak.

Press Association