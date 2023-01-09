At least nine dead in latest anti-government protests near Peru airport

Peruvian police officers operate as demonstrators hold a protest demanding early elections and the release of Peruvian ousted leader Pedro Castillo, in Juliaca. Photo: REUTERS/Hugo Courotto

At least nine people died following clashes near Juliaca airport in southern Peru, the ombudsman's office said on Monday, after the resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo.

The latest casualties take the death toll from anti-government clashes with security forces to 31 since the protests began in early December following the removal and arrest of Castillo shortly after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress.

He is serving 18 months of pre-trial detention on charges of rebellion, which he denies.

"We ask the forces of law and order to make a legal, necessary and proportional use of force and we urge the state prosecutor's office to carry out a prompt investigation to clarify the facts," the ombudsman's office wrote on Twitter.

Protests resumed last week after a holiday lull. Apart from early elections and the release of Castillo, the protestors are calling for the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, closure of Congress and changes to the constitution.

Peru also barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory on Monday, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations.

The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of deadly protests in Peru targeting President Dina Boluarte following last month's swift removal of former President Pedro Castillo, with some demonstrations held near the border with Bolivia.

Castillo's attempt to unlawfully dissolve Congress ahead of a looming impeachment vote unleashed a fresh political crisis in the South American nation, one of the world's top copper producers. He had been in office for less than two tumultuous years.

The statement from Peru's interior ministry said Bolivian citizens have entered the country in recent months to carry out political activities, violating immigration laws while undermining national security.

Morales, one of Latin America's most prominent left wing politicians, has publicly backed Castillo, criticizing his ouster and subsequent arrest as illegal.

The indigenous Bolivian leader served as president for some 14 years through 2019 until he resigned under intense pressure following a disputed election and mass protests.

Morales took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the decision to deny him entry to Peru.

"Now they attack us to distract and dodge responsibility for grave violations of the human rights of our Peruvian brothers," he wrote, adding that political conflicts cannot be resolved with "expulsions, prohibitions or repression."

Shortly after the ban was announced, Peru Prime Minister Alberto Otarola blamed Morales for stoking unrest.

"We are closely watching not only the attitude of Mr. Morales, but also of those who work with him in southern Peru," he told reporters. "They have been very active in promoting a situation of crisis."

Last week, Peru's defense minister also accused foreigners of stirring up divisive protests.

