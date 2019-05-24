At least eight people injured in suspected bomb attack in France

At least eight people were injured in a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday, French officials said.

The blast occurred around 5:30 pm local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France. President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities.

BFM TV reported the number of injured as 10, including one child.

More to follow...

