A teacher and at least eight children have died after a truck carrying them to a school festival crashed in the central Philippines.

At least eight children killed in Philippines bus crash

The truck lost control near Boljoon town in Cebu province and flipped on its side, causing the deaths as well as injuries to 16 others including the driver, a police spokesman said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital but their condition was not known.

The crash occurred as the pupils from two village schools were travelling to a cultural, health and sports festival, according to police investigator Nelson Saquibal.

Mr Saquibal said some of the pupils were pinned under the truck while others were tossed off the vehicle by the impact and retrieved by residents, police and firefighters.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines because of weak enforcement of traffic laws, rickety vehicles and inadequate road safety railings and signs especially in the countryside.

PA Media