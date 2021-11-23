At least 45 killed as tourist bus crashes and catches fire in Bulgaria

Highway railing is damaged at the scene of a bus crash which, according to authorities, killed at least 45 people on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The bus, registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 a.m. and there were children among the victims, authorities said. (Georgy Paleikov/Bulphoto Agency via AP)

A bus carrying tourists home to North Macedonia from Istanbul has crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.

Seven people were taken to hospital for treatment after the accident happened at around 2am.

North Macedonia’s chief prosecutor, Lubomir Jovevski, who visited the scene of the accident, said 12 children were confirmed among the dead.

The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed, but it appeared that the bus – one of four travelling together – hit a highway barrier, crashed and caught fire.

Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the bus engulfed in flames with plumes of thick black smoke rising from the scene.

Daylight revealed the burned-out bus, its windows all broken, charred and gutted, sitting upright against the central reservation.

Interior minister Boyko Rashkov told reporters at the crash site he had “never in my life seen something more horrifying”.

Police near the scene of the bus crash in Bosnek, Bulgaria (Nova TV via AP)

Police near the scene of the bus crash in Bosnek, Bulgaria (Nova TV via AP)

“The picture is horrifying, the people who were on the bus are turned to charcoal,” he said.

“It is impossible to say how many they were. There were four buses that travelled together, and it is possible that passengers changed buses during the stops.”

Media in North Macedonia, a country of about two million people, reported that police were outside the Skopje offices of a travel company that is believed to have organised the trip to Turkey.

Bulgarian caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev, who also visited the site of the crash, told reporters it was “a huge tragedy”.

“I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims,” he said.

“Let’s hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future.”

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev speaks to media (Vladimir Shokov/BTA Agency Bulgaria/AP)

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev speaks to media (Vladimir Shokov/BTA Agency Bulgaria/AP)

Albanian foreign minister Olta Xhacka wrote online that almost all of those who died in the crash were ethnic Albanians.

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Bulgarian television channel bTV that he had spoken to one of the survivors.

“One of the passengers told me that he was asleep and woke up from an explosion,” Mr Zaev told bTV, adding that authorities will gather information that is “important for the families of the dead and the survivors”.

Mr Zaev later arrived in Bulgaria to visit survivors in hospital.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences to the families and friends of those who died and said that “in these terrible times, Europe stands in solidarity with you.”