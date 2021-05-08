At least 40 mostly female students killed in bombing attack on Afghan school

Multiple blasts targeted a school in the Afghan capital Kabul killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens more, mostly female students.

Kabul is on high alert since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all U.S. troops by September 11, with Afghan officials saying the Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack at the Sayed ul Shuhada school. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the insurgent group’s involvement and condemned the incident.

The explosions took place in the western part of Kabul, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim neighbourhood that has frequently been attacked by Islamic State militants over the years.

The school is a joint high school for girls and boys, who study in three shifts, the second of which is for female students, said Najiba Arian, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education.

The wounded are mostly female students, she said.

"The horrendous attack in Dasht-i Barchi area in Kabul, is an despicable act of terrorism," the European Union's mission in Afghanistan said on Twitter.

"Targeting primarily students in a girls' school, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan."