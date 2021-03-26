At least 33 dead and dozens injured as two trains collide in central Egypt

At least 33 people were killed and 66 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash close to the Nile-side town of Tahta, about 365 km south of Cairo. The public prosecutor's office said it had ordered an investigation.

"The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn," a security source told Reuters.

Casualties were being taken to hospitals and 36 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the health ministry said.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.

Reuters