At least 30 people have been killed after an overcrowded bus plunged off a mountain road into a gorge in northern India.

At least 30 people have been killed after an overcrowded bus plunged off a mountain road into a gorge in northern India.

At least 30 dead in India after bus plunges off mountain road

Trivendra Rawat, chief minister of Uttarakhand state, said the bus skidded and fell into a 700ft deep gorge.

About a dozen others are injured, the official added.

Senior police official Sanjay Gunjiyal says rescue work is being hampered by poor weather. He says rescuers have so far pulled out 20 bodies.

The bus was carrying daily commuters.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

Press Association