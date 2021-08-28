| 11.3°C Dublin

At least 21 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh

More than 50 people are missing after a collision between the boat and two cargo vessels.

Rescue efforts after the boat sank (AP) Expand

Rescue efforts after the boat sank (AP)

By AP Reporters

At least 21 people are dead and around 50 are missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank following a collision in Bangladesh.

The sinking occurred in a large pond in the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district, police said.

Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by Friday night, while survivors said about 100 people were on board, officials said.

Local news reports, quoting the area’s top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said about 50 people are missing.

More than 100 people were on board, officials said (AP) Expand

More than 100 people were on board, officials said (AP)

A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat, which sank quickly, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Nurul Amin told the paper: “I was grazing cattle on the bank of the pond.

“I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly.”

The area is 51 miles east of the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is regularly used to move people and goods.

