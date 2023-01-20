At least 20 dead after avalanche in Tibet

Twenty people were killed and eight more were still missing after an avalanche in the city Nyingchi in Tibet, state media reported on Friday.

Fifty-three survivors were found, five of whom were seriously injured, Global Times reported, citing a local government official in the western Chinese region.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm local time on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded.

Tons of snow and ice collapsed onto the mouth of the tunnel on Tuesday evening, trapping drivers in their vehicles. Many of them were headed home for China’s Lunar New Year holiday that starts Sunday.

The region had dispatched 696 professional rescue workers today, and the rescue work is still ongoing, CCTV reported.

Nyingchi lies at an elevation of about 3,040 meters (9,974ft), about five hours drive from the regional capital Lhasa along a highway opened in 2018. Nighttime temperatures during winter routinely drop well below freezing.