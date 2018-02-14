At least 19 migrants die in lorry crash near Libyan town

The chief of Bani Walid hospital, Mohamed el-Mabruk, said 60 others were injured when the vehicle overturned early on Wednesday.

He says more than 200 migrants, mostly from Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, were on board. The cause of the crash was not clear.

Libya plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising and is now split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by a myriad of militias.