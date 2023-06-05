At least 16 dead, dozens more sick after drinking lethal cider in Russia
Caleb Davis
At least 16 people have died and dozens more have fallen ill after drinking adulterated cider in western Russia's Ulyanovsk region, local officials said on Monday.
