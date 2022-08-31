| 16.4°C Dublin

At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia

Most of the victims were elementary school pupils.

Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP) Expand

Close

Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP)

Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP)

Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP)

By AP Reporters

At least 10 people have died – most of them elementary school pupils – after a truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital crashed at a bus stop in front of a school.

The pupils were waiting for a ride home after finishing classes when the truck smashed into a bus stop on the main road connecting the Bekasi area and East Jakarta.

There were about 20 students at the scene, and those who were injured were taken to two hospitals.

Police officers work at the site of the accident in Bekasi (AP) Expand

Close

Police officers work at the site of the accident in Bekasi (AP)

Police officers work at the site of the accident in Bekasi (AP)

Police officers work at the site of the accident in Bekasi (AP)

The truck also hit a telecommunications pole that fell down and crushed motorbikes and a pickup truck that was crossing the road. The driver of the pickup also died.

Police detained the driver of the truck as part of an investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy