| 7°C Dublin

At least 10 dead in Indonesia earthquake as search continues

Rescuers pulled two more bodies on Saturday from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude 6.2 quake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday.

A house damaged by an earthquake in Talamau, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Suryo Wibowo/AP) Expand

Close

A house damaged by an earthquake in Talamau, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Suryo Wibowo/AP)

A house damaged by an earthquake in Talamau, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Suryo Wibowo/AP)

A house damaged by an earthquake in Talamau, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Suryo Wibowo/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Search efforts were continuing on Sunday in the hardest-hit areas of Indonesia’s Sumatra island after a strong earthquake killed 10 people, injured nearly 400 others and left thousands displaced, a disaster official said.

Rescuers retrieved two more bodies late on Saturday from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday morning, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

A man sits in the ruins of a badly damaged mosque after an earthquake in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP) Expand

Close

A man sits in the ruins of a badly damaged mosque after an earthquake in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

A man sits in the ruins of a badly damaged mosque after an earthquake in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

A man sits in the ruins of a badly damaged mosque after an earthquake in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

Six people died in Pasaman district and four in neighboyring West Pasaman district, he said.

Rescuers were still searching for four villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake.

At least 388 people were injured by the earthquake, whose tremors were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore, and about 42 people were still receiving treatment for serious injuries, Mr Muhari said.

Earthquake survivors sleep inside a tent at a temporary shelter in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP) Expand

Close

Earthquake survivors sleep inside a tent at a temporary shelter in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

Earthquake survivors sleep inside a tent at a temporary shelter in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

Earthquake survivors sleep inside a tent at a temporary shelter in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

More than 13,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, mostly in devastated areas of Pasaman and West Pasaman districts, the closest areas to the epicentre as more than 1,400 houses and buildings were damaged, he said in a statement.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines across the Pacific.

Residents inspect the ruins of their house in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra (Ardhy Fernando/AP) Expand

Close

Residents inspect the ruins of their house in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

Residents inspect the ruins of their house in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

Residents inspect the ruins of their house in West Pasaman district, West Sumatra (Ardhy Fernando/AP)

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

The last major earthquake was in January 2021 when a magnitude 6.2 quake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500. More than 92,000 people were displaced after it struck Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Most Watched

Privacy