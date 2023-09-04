Astronauts return to Earth, wrapping up six-month space station mission

Home > World News Astronauts return to Earth, wrapping up six-month space station missionIn this image from video made available by NASA, a SpaceX capsule, slowed by parachutes, splashes down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, as it returns to Earth with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi, NASA astronaut Warren (Woody) Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. (NASA via AP)By Marcia Dunn, APToday at 13:55Four astronauts have returned to Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Latest World NewsBurning Man festival declares national emergency as flooding strands tens of thousandsInvasive alien species ‘travelling around world at unprecedented rates’Two people dead, three missing after downpours in Spain cause widespread floodsChina’s ‘government-approved’ AI chatbot says Taiwan invasion is likelyCare home resident and staff fulfil dream with matching tattoos for charityMeet the drug detecting goatAstronauts return to Earth, wrapping up six-month space station missionFreddie Mercury’s grand piano to be auctioned ‘without reserve’Heavy flooding hits Spain as residents urged to stay indoorsAmber Gibson murder: brother jailed for life for sexually assaulting and killing sister in ‘depraved’ attackShow more Top StoriesPremier LeagueBreaking | Man arrested over fan’s alleged head butt on Roy Keane at Emirates during Arsenal/Man United clashHealth FeaturesAsk Allison: My 10-year-old wants to wear revealing, sexualised clothes like her friends. How do I handle this? GolfBreaking | Shane Lowry makes European Ryder Cup team as captain Luke Donald reveals his six wildcard picksCourtsFarmer who criticised police for not catching those behind huge cannabis factory on his farm is charged with running enterprise Latest NewsMoreRugby World Cup‘I made a mistake ... I’m not going to sit here and moan about it’ – England’s Owen Farrell on his ban16:02Celebrity NewsChris Packham leads scientists in oil and gas licence protest in Westminster16:00Premier LeagueJadon Sancho advised he 'must move to Saudi Arabia or face season on the bench' at Manchester United15:51CourtsBREAKING | Gangster John Gilligan walks free from Spanish court despite admitting drugs and weapons charges 15:47SoccerHow Jude Bellingham has settled in so well to his fledling Real Madrid career15:32GolfBreaking | Shane Lowry makes European Ryder Cup team as captain Luke Donald reveals his six wildcard picks15:31Celebrity NewsUB40 star Ali Campbell says Walk Of Fame honour is a full circle moment15:30North AmericaBurning Man festival declares national emergency as flooding strands tens of thousands15:28World NewsInvasive alien species ‘travelling around world at unprecedented rates’15:23CourtsFarmer who criticised police for not catching those behind huge cannabis factory on his farm is charged with running enterprise15:21