News World News

Thursday 11 October 2018

Astronauts make emergency landing after booster rocket fails

Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’s Alexei Ovchinin were said to be in good condition after landing.

The Soyuz rocket booster failed after launch (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
The Soyuz rocket booster failed after launch (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Two astronauts from the US and Russia have made an emergency landing after a booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed after launch.

Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’s Alexei Ovchinin were said to be in good condition after landing in Kazakhstan.

The pair lifted off as scheduled at 2.40pm local time from the Baikonur cosmodrome on a Soyuz booster rocket.

ipanews_0fc31988-b9a6-47af-97f6-183b8b500821_embedded239059839
US astronaut Nick Hague, top, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were due to head to the International Space Station (Yuri Kochetkov/AP)

They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.

Search and rescue crews were sent to the site of the emergency landing.

Roscosmos and Nasa said the three-stage Soyuz booster suffered an emergency shutdown of its second stage. The capsule jettisoned from the booster and went into a ballistic descent, landing at a sharper than normal angle.

The failure is the latest mishap for the Russian space programme, which has been dogged by a string of launch failures and other incidents.

“Thank God, the crew is alive,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when it became clear that the crew had landed safely.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News