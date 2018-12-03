Astronauts in successful Soyuz launch two months after aborted mission
The crew is made up of an American, Canadian and Russian.
Three astronauts have blasted off to the International Space Station, a successful launch that follows October’s aborted mission.
Nasa astronaut Anne McClain, David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency and Oleg Kononenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos lifted off as scheduled on Monday from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
LIFTOFF! Shooting into the sky at 6:31am ET, the Soyuz rocket carrying @AstroAnnimal, @Astro_DavidS and Oleg Kononenko leaves Earth on six-hour journey to their new home on @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/i3hRugl4X4 pic.twitter.com/xrgYvSg8UQ— NASA (@NASA) December 3, 2018
A Soyuz-FG rocket carrying Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin failed two minutes into its flight on October 11, activating an automatic rescue system that sent their capsule into a steep ride back to Earth.
A Russian investigation attributed the failure to a sensor that was damaged during the rocket’s final assembly.
Since the mishap, four successful Soyuz launches have been conducted to clear the path for the crew’s launch.
Press Association