AstraZeneca hails return to growth despite lower annual profits

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has revealed falling annual profits, but said a strong performance in the final quarter underscored a return to growth.

The group reported a 17% fall in core operating profits to 5.7 billion US dollars (£4.4 billion) for 2018.

Pre-tax profits fell 14% with exchange rates stripped out, to 2 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion).

But the firm said a “very strong” end to the year saw total fourth-quarter revenues rise 14% with currency effects stripped out to 6.4 billion US dollars (£5 billion), while core earnings lifted 23% to 2.2 billion US dollars (£1.7 billion).

Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca/PA)

Fourth-quarter pre-tax profits rose 69% at constant currency to 730 million US dollars (£567 million).

Shares lifted 3% as the fourth-quarter results beat analyst expectations.

The group also gave a bullish outlook for the year ahead, forecasting product sales growing by a high single-digit percentage and core operating profits rising by a “mid-teens percentage”.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said: “Closing the year with another strong quarter, our performance confirmed that AstraZeneca has returned to growth.

“Our strategy and plans remain unchanged, with sales growth and a focus on cost management anticipated to drive growing operating profit.

“I’m pleased that we are fully on track to meet these commitments as we build a sustainable level of growth and a pipeline that is benefiting more and more patients around the world.”

Astra said it had made “extensive preparations” for a no-deal Brexit, but confirmed its 2019 guidance is based on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU proceeding in an “orderly manner” – even in the event that there is no agreement.

The group’s return to growth has been driven by a surge in sales across China – up 25% at constant exchange rates to 3.8 billion US dollars (£3 billion) over 2018 – as well as demand for its new cancer medicines.

Oncology sales leapt 49% higher at constant exchange rates to six billion US dollars (£4.7 billion) last year.

Graham Doyle, an analyst at Liberum, said: “Having seen sales return to growth in 2018, in 2019 we will finally see signs of operating leverage.

“Core operating profit will grow at a mid-teens rate, clearly ahead of sales, thanks to operating expenses which will only grow at low single digits.”

Press Association