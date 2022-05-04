Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers leaves British sports car firm

Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers is leaving the company with immediate affect. (Aston Martin)

Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers has stepped down from his role with the British luxury sports car brand.

He has left with immediate effect, the manufacturer said today in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

It added that he went ‘by mutual agreement’, although he’ll still ‘support the leadership team with a smooth transition until the end of July’.

Expand Close Aston Martin sells a range of sports cars, and even an SUV. (Aston Martin) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aston Martin sells a range of sports cars, and even an SUV. (Aston Martin)

Moers was previously in charge of Mercedes-AMG before joining Aston Martin in August 2020 as chief executive. His role came under scrutiny in recent months, with rumours of discontent with him at the company circulating in February, which the brand strenuously denied.

The sports car company’s weak financial results and the fact that a number of long-term Aston Martin employees recently left the company are thought to be two key bones of contention.

Replacing Moers immediately as chief executive is Amedeo Felisa, who is a former CEO of Ferrari and already a non-executive director at Aston Martin.

Expand Close Former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa becomes Aston Martin’s new chief executive. (Aston Martin) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa becomes Aston Martin’s new chief executive. (Aston Martin)

Joining Felisa will be Roberto Fedeli, who becomes the brand’s new chief technical officer. Fedeli is another former employee of Ferrari, and is considered to be the creator of the brand’s first hybrid model – the LaFerrari hypercar. Fedeli will officially join Aston Martin on June 1.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda executive chairman, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation for all that Tobias has achieved. He joined Aston Martin at a critical time for the company and brought significant discipline to its operations. The benefit of these actions is clear in the improved operating performance of the company and in our great new product launches.

“Now there is a need for the business to enter a new phase of growth with a new leadership team and structure to ensure we deliver on our goals.

Aston Martin is pleased to announce the appointment of Amedeo Felisa as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



As one of the most highly regarded leaders in the luxury sports car sector, Amedeo will focus on delivering our continued strategic objectives.#AstonMartin — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 4, 2022

“Our new organisational framework will support the company to its full potential, foster greater collaboration, a more cohesive way of working, both internally and externally, especially with our strategic partners, including Mercedes-Benz AG, and further accelerate technology transfer programmes with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team.”