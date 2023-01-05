‘You can sit on the toilet while you cook’ – micro-apartment in Shanghai sparks outrage

A studio for rent in China has gone viral after photographs advertising the six square-metre property showed a man cooking while sitting on a toilet.

The flat was shared by property agents on Douyin, China’s TikTok, and is being listed for 380 yuan (€50) a month.

The post put a renewed focus on the living standards of migrant and low-paid workers.

“This side is the bed; on the other side, there is a washing machine, kitchen, smoke extractor, toilet and water heater. You can sit on the toilet and cook,” the agent enthused in the listing advert.

The studio flat was renovated from a storeroom under the stairs of a three-storey house in a village in Shanghai’s Qingpu Ddistrict, the Jimu News reported.

It was marketed as an “all-inclusive” design.

The building has been converted into a total of 13 separate studios, each of which is currently occupied apart from this one, the smallest.

The space is ideal for those who “need a temporary shelter”, according to the agent.

Commentators have criticised the design, saying it will deprive the tenant of dignity. Others argued it is a fair price for a small rental in Shanghai.

Owing to high demand for rental properties in major Chinese cities like Shanghai, homes being divided up into different properties is commonplace.

Migrant workers and low-income graduates are usually the target market for these listings.

Last June, local media reported that 39 workers were revealed to have shared a 90 square metre flat in a high-end district of Shanghai to save on living costs. ​

​