| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

‘You can sit on the toilet while you cook’ – micro-apartment in Shanghai sparks outrage

Photos advertising the six-metre property in Shanghai, China Expand

Close

Photos advertising the six-metre property in Shanghai, China

Photos advertising the six-metre property in Shanghai, China

Photos advertising the six-metre property in Shanghai, China

Jenny Pan

A studio for rent in China has gone viral after photographs advertising the six square-metre property showed a man cooking while sitting on a toilet.

The flat was shared by property agents on Douyin, China’s TikTok, and is being listed for 380 yuan (€50) a month.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy