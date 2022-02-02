| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Year of the Tiger: The story behind the Chinese Zodiac and New Year

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP) Expand

Close

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Kate Ng

Chinese New Year is celebrated by almost two billion people across the globe, synonymous with bright red lanterns, family gatherings and Lazy Susans laden with food for days on end. Each New Year is accompanied by an animal from the Chinese zodiac; last year it was an Ox, this year, it’s a Tiger.

Most Chinese people (along with others in East and South East Asian countries who follow the Lunar calendar) know which animal sign they are born under. Much like Western horoscopes, your animal sign can provide a window into your personality, prospects for your career and love life, as well as your fortune.

Most Watched

Privacy