World's oldest man dies in northern Japan at age of 113

The world's oldest man has died at his home in northern Japan at the age of 113.

His family said Masazo Nonaka died in the early hours of Sunday while sleeping at his home, a hot springs inn, in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.

The family said he died peacefully from natural causes.

The supercentenarian, whose family has run a hot springs inn for four generations, was certified last year as the world's oldest living man at 112 years and 259 days.

Japanese Masazo Nonaka, who was born 112 years and 259 days ago, receives a Guinness World Records certificate naming him the world's oldest man during a ceremony in Ashoro, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 10, 2018. Nonaka died at the age of 113 on January 20, 2019, local media reported. credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

Born on July 25 1905, Mr Nonaka grew up in a large family and followed his parents in running the inn, which is now run by his granddaughter.

He has outlived his wife and three of their five children.

