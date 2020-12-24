Work grinds to a halt on North Korea’s international tourist resort

Its tourism potential has been lauded by no less a real estate expert than Donald Trump, who praised its “great beaches”. But six years after it was first proposed as North Korea’s answer to Ibiza, work on the country’s first international tourist resort appears to have ground to a halt.

Backed personally by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the Wonsan beach project was supposed to show a lighter side to the hermit state, with luxury hotels, a marina, and a sports complex.

Yet the project is now well behind its deadline of April 2020, according to studies of satellite imagery carried out by 38 North, a US-based website that analyses North Korea.

It appears to be a casualty of both the Covid-19 crisis and North Korea’s gloomy economic prospects, which have grown even worse now that a nuclear deal with Mr Trump is no longer in sight.

“Construction of the large beach resort, which progressed at a remarkable pace in 2018 and part of 2019, has lagged significantly in 2020 as the prospects for international tourism, especially from China, have stalled for the foreseeable future,” said the report’s authors, Martyn Williams and Peter Makowsky.

They added that Mr Kim, who visited the project site four times in 2018 and 2019, also appeared to be losing interest. “Kim Jong-un has not been back on-site since April 2019, when he pushed the deadline for completion to April 2020. That deadline has since passed, with no indications of a revised timeline for completion.”

The opportunities presented by Wonsan were championed by Mr Trump during his early charm offensive to Mr Kim, when he told him that North Korea could become a tourism haven if it gave up its nuclear weapons.

Read More

At a summit in Singapore in 2018, he mentioned seeing pictures of Wonsan being used for live firing exercises.

“I said, boy, look at that view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo? And I explained, I said, you know, instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there,” Mr Trump said. “You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right?”

While work on the project was already under way, it is thought that Mr Trump’s endorsement made Mr Kim even keener on it. At one point, it was even reported that America had offered help in developing the resort.

Critics pointed out access to the resort for North Koreans would likely be reserved only for privileged party members, and that the money would be better spent on feeding the millions of people who still face food shortages.

Read More

Telegraph.co.uk